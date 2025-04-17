Man taken to hospital after police, fire and air ambulance all descend on town centre park in Northampton

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 15:51 BST
All emergency services rushed to Victoria Park in Northampton on Thursday afternoon following reports of someone in the river.

Police and other emergency services were called to Spencer Bridge Road at 1.50pm today (Thursday).

Eyewitnesses at the park told the Chron: “Huge police presence in Victoria park, police shutting park.

“They had boats out, fire water rescue, the presence is high. Air ambulance now left.

Victoria Park in Northampton where a man was found in the river (pic Nate Villette)Victoria Park in Northampton where a man was found in the river (pic Nate Villette)
Victoria Park in Northampton where a man was found in the river (pic Nate Villette)

“There was also fire service with life jackets too.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, at about 1.50pm today (April 17) to a concern for the welfare of someone in the river.

“A man was taken to hospital where he remains at the present time to receive treatment.”

The park remains closed at this time.

