Man taken to hospital after police, fire and air ambulance all descend on town centre park in Northampton
Police and other emergency services were called to Spencer Bridge Road at 1.50pm today (Thursday).
Eyewitnesses at the park told the Chron: “Huge police presence in Victoria park, police shutting park.
“They had boats out, fire water rescue, the presence is high. Air ambulance now left.
“There was also fire service with life jackets too.”
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, at about 1.50pm today (April 17) to a concern for the welfare of someone in the river.
“A man was taken to hospital where he remains at the present time to receive treatment.”
The park remains closed at this time.
