Man stabbed in Kettering street attack left hospitalised with serious injuries

A man has been received multiple stab wounds after being assaulted by a gang in a Kettering street - the attack continuing as he tried to escape and reach help.

The attack started in Shaftesbury Street, Kettering when he was attacked by the group of four people when he sustained stab wounds to one of his arms, both legs, the attack leaving him with broken ribs and collapsed lungs, police have said.

One man is believed to have been carrying a hammer in the attck that took place between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, August 29. .

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was left seriously injured after being assaulted by a group in Kettering.

"Between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Sunday, August 29, a man was set upon in Shaftesbury Avenue by up to four people, with the assault continuing inside a nearby address as the man sought to escape.

"The victim then managed to call an ambulance and his attackers left. He was later found to have suffered serious injuries including stab wounds to an arm and both legs, broken ribs and collapsed lungs, and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"His attackers are described as four men with weapons including a hammer. One is described as a white man wearing a grey tracksuit."

