Man stabbed by gang in Wellingborough street attack

A Wellingborough man was taken to hospital after being stabbed by a gang on the Queensway estate on Saturday, June 18.

The man in his 30s was stabbed in Masefield Close by the group who then ‘made off’

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Masefield Close

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The incident took place on June 18 between midnight and 1.30am when a man in his 30s was stabbed by a group in Masefield Close who then made off.

"He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"Anyone with any information should contact us using the reference number 22000348584.”