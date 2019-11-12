Man spotted kicking front door in attempted Northampton burglary

A would-be burglar and two men in Northampton made a getaway in a red car after they were challenged by someone nearby.
The incident happened on Monday, November 11, between 5.40pm and 6pm in Malpas Drive, Duston, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.
A man was seen kicking a front door in the area and two others were seen near the property.
When challenged, all three men made off in a red car.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man at the front door is described as wearing a dark green t-shirt which had white stripes along the chest.
"The other two men were all wearing dark clothes."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.