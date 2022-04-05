Man sexually assaulted woman in Wellingborough doorway as accomplice stood guard

A woman was sexually assaulted after she left a Wellingborough club – with one man standing guard as another committed the appalling crime.

The incident took place in Market Street at around 5.20am on Sunday (April 3) after the victim left the Palace nightclub.

Police said two men approached her and she was assaulted in a doorway by a man, who was 6ft tall and who was wearing black clothing.

His accomplice, who stood guard, was wearing a green bomber jacket and black trousers.

Northamptonshire Police are now appealing for anyone with information or witnesses to the shocking attack to come forward to help with their investigation.