Man seriously injured after attack by screwdriver gang in Wellingborough street

A man has been seriously injured after being assaulted and threatened with a screwdriver by a gang of three people in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Friday, November 25, between 8.45pm and 10pm in Highfield Road, when the man was assaulted by three people wearing black.

Northants Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the robbery.

A spokesman said: “He was also threatened with a screwdriver during the incident and has suffered serious injuries as a result.

“It is unknown if the suspects were using a vehicle and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed three people in the area at the time knocking on doors or any other suspicious activity.

"They would also like to hear from anyone with any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.”