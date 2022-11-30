News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man seriously injured after attack by screwdriver gang in Wellingborough street

The robbery took place in Highfield Road, Wellingborough

By Alison Bagley
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 2:41pm

A man has been seriously injured after being assaulted and threatened with a screwdriver by a gang of three people in Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Friday, November 25, between 8.45pm and 10pm in Highfield Road, when the man was assaulted by three people wearing black.

Hide Ad

Northants Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the robbery.

Police file picture

Most Popular

A spokesman said: “He was also threatened with a screwdriver during the incident and has suffered serious injuries as a result.

“It is unknown if the suspects were using a vehicle and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed three people in the area at the time knocking on doors or any other suspicious activity.

Hide Ad

"They would also like to hear from anyone with any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.