Man jailed for carrying flick knife in Northampton town centre bar at 3.45am

Magistrates jailed a Northampton man found carrying a flick knife in a town centre bar in the early hours of the morning.

Police discovered the blade on Royston James Underwood, aged 30, in Bar Serengeti in Wellingborough Road at 3.45am last week (July 4).

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court the following day charged with unlawful possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article and sent down for six months for possession of a weapon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bar Serengeti