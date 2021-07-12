Man jailed for carrying flick knife in Northampton town centre bar at 3.45am
Magistrates sentence 30-year-old to six months
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:32 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:35 pm
Magistrates jailed a Northampton man found carrying a flick knife in a town centre bar in the early hours of the morning.
Police discovered the blade on Royston James Underwood, aged 30, in Bar Serengeti in Wellingborough Road at 3.45am last week (July 4).
He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court the following day charged with unlawful possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article and sent down for six months for possession of a weapon.
Underwood, of Lower Meadow Court in the town, was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge to fund victim services.