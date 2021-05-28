Man in his 30s dies on 4am walk in Northampton
Police say they are not treating the incident as suspicious
Friday, 28th May 2021, 10:03 am
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 10:06 am
A man in his 30s collapsed and died while walking in Northampton in the early hours of Friday morning (May 28).
Police say they are not treating the incident as suspicious.
East Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 3.48am after a passerby became concerned for the welfare of a male seen near the Tesco petrol station.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said "Sadly a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances but the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."