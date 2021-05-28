Man in his 30s dies on 4am walk in Northampton

Police say they are not treating the incident as suspicious

A man in his 30s collapsed and died while walking in Northampton in the early hours of Friday morning (May 28).

East Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 3.48am after a passerby became concerned for the welfare of a male seen near the Tesco petrol station.

Police are not treating as suspicious the death of a man in Wellingborough Road in the early hours of Friday morning

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said "Sadly a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances but the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."