Man in his 30s dies on 4am walk in Northampton

A man in his 30s collapsed and died while walking in Northampton in the early hours of Friday morning (May 28).

Police say they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

East Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 3.48am after a passerby became concerned for the welfare of a male seen near the Tesco petrol station.

Police are not treating as suspicious the death of a man in Wellingborough Road in the early hours of Friday morning

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said "Sadly a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.