Man in CCTV image may hold clue to Wellingborough house burglary
The burglary took place in January
A man seen on doorbell CCTV may have information about a burglary at a Wellingborough home.
The burglary at a house in St Barnabas Street took place between 9.45pm on January 9 and 9am on January 10, police said in an appeal launched today.
Valuables were taken from the home including jewellery, electronic items and bikes.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a burglary in St Barnabas Street, Wellingborough.
“The incident happened between 9.45pm on January 9 and 9am on January 10, when electronic goods, jewellery and bicycles were stolen from a property in the area.
“The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”