Man hit with hammer, kicked and punched in Rushden teen gang assault

File picture police stock

A man was hit with a hammer, kicked and punched in a sustained gang attack that took place along three Rushden roads on Monday night (April 25).

After being attacked with the tool by one gang member, he was punched and kicked by up to six other boys, all thought to be aged between 15 and 18-years-old.

The attack started in Wellingborough Road, carrying on into Pemberton Street and Moor Road between 10pm and 11pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The offenders were white boys, aged 15 to 18 and wore dark coloured tracksuits with the hoods up. Two rode off on pedal cycles from Moor Road and back towards the Wellingborough Road area.