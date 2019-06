A man has appeared in court charged with possessing a knife, cocaine and cannabis.

Arjun Gill, 18, of Spring Road, Kempston, Bedford, was arrested in a car park off Duck Lane, Rushden, on Tuesday, June 18.

He was subsequently charged with possession of class A drugs, possession of class B drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, June 20, and was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Northampton Crown Court on July 19.