Man flies to Spain from Luton to buy olive oil for less than supermarket bottle

By Ben Barry SWNS
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 09:19 BST
A man flew 1,409 miles to Spain from Luton airport to buy olive oil all for less than the average cost of a bottle in the UK.

Callum Ryan, 24, was talking to his girlfriend, Beca Morgan, 25, about how expensive olive oil is in the UK.

He had a trip planned to Alicante, Spain, the following day so told her he would bring her a bottle back - to save them splashing out £7.38 on their usual bottle.

To Callum's surprise his whole trip, including his flight there and back - and a bottle of olive oil cost less than the average price of a bottle in the UK – £7.38.

Callum at the airport. Picture: @thatonecal / SWNSplaceholder image
Callum at the airport. Picture: @thatonecal / SWNS

His flight from Luton Airport to Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport for £3.90, where he picked up a bottle of olive oil for £2.19 and a flight home for £1 - all for £7.09.

Callum, a content creator, from Milton Keynes, said: "Before I went away, we were moaning about the price of olive oil and I thought I would be able to grab some in Spain for cheaper.

"When I realised my flight there and back, and a bottle of olive oil was cheaper than the average bottle in the UK I thought it was unreal.

"Not only is Spanish olive oil better, but I got a day on the beach, had a swim and saved (HUH?) the pasta dish - no stress at all."

Callum at the airport. Picture: @thatonecal / SWNSplaceholder image
Callum at the airport. Picture: @thatonecal / SWNS

Callum caught a flight from Luton to Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport at 8am on January 21, for £3.90.

He spent a day in Alicante, he went to the beach, had a swim in the sea and bought a bottle of olive oil for just £2.16.

After bagging a bargain, Callum flew home from on Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport to Luton Airport on January 22, for £1.

In total, Callum spent £7.09 which is cheaper than the average price of olive oil in the UK.

Callum shared his holiday on TikTok - @thatonecal.

Cost of trip and olive oil – Flight out - £3.90, Olive oil - £2.19, Flight home - £1. Total - £7.09.

