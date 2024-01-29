Man dies following M1 collision near Milton Keynes involving two vehicles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man died after being involved in a collision on the M1 between a Ford Fiesta and a HGV.

On Friday night (26 January), at around 10.46pm between junction 13 and 14 of the M1 northbound, a silver Ford Fiesta collided with the rear of a HGV.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the Fiesta driver, a man in his 40s, died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash. He was taken to hospital, where sadly he passed away.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Thames Valley Police is appealing for dashcam footage and witness reports from the scene, the force has also confirmed no one has been arrested in connection to the crash.

Investigating officer PC Phil McGlue of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This is an extremely tragic incident where a man has sadly died whilst driving along the M1.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with the family of the man who has died. They are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving on that stretch of the M1 yesterday evening and who witnessed this incident, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also urge any drivers to check dashcam and contact us if it has captured the collision.