Man dies following A14 collision which saw the road closed in both directions at Thrapston

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision on the A14 today (Wednesday, June 11).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at about 2am today on the eastbound carriageway near Spaldwick.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old man from Northstowe, Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed from Junction 13 (Thrapston) to Junction 22 (Brampton) while recovery took place but has now re-opened.

The A14 was closed between J13 (Thrapston) and J22 (Brampton) following the collision

Sergeant Mark Atkins from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life. His family are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we are appealing to anyone who saw the collision to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it should report it through the force website with the reference Operation Reacher.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.