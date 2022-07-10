Man dies after car leaves busy Northampton road

A 50-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a tree as he drove along Lumbertubs Way in the direction of Riverside in Northampton.

The car, a white Hyundai i10, failed to negotiate the roundabout at the junction of St Gregory’s Road and Tonmead Road.

Sadly, he sadly died at the scene after the collision at around 1.10am – no other vehicles were involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stock picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The single vehicle collision took place at around 1.10am, when a white Hyundai i10, which had been driving along Lumbertubs Way in the direction of Riverside, failed to negotiate the roundabout with St Gregory’s Road and Tonmead Road. The car left the road and was in collision with a tree.

“Sadly, the driver, a 50-year-old man, died at the scene.”