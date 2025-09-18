Man dies after being seriously injured in traffic collision between Wellingborough and Northampton
The man, a driver in his 50s, was seriously injured in Ecton Lane, Sywell at about 5.45pm on Sunday, September 14.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At about 5.45pm on Sunday, September 14, a single-vehicle collision occurred involving the driver of a silver Skoda Octavia travelling in the direction of Sywell.
“The driver – a man in his 50s - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, and sadly died in the early hours of Wednesday, September 17.
“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would still like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Quote incident number 25000542491 when providing any information.