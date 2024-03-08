Man charged with masturbating at Rushden Lakes Costa and Asda

Police are appealing for witnesses
By Alison Bagley
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:22 GMT
A Rushden man has been charged with outraging public decency and one count of indecent exposure after he was seen masturbating at two locations in the town.

Ryan Nightingale, of Peck Way, Rushden appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday (March 4) after three incidents.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incidents that took place on February 27 and March 2, 2024.

Costa at Rushden Lakes and Asda, Rushden/ National World /GoogleCosta at Rushden Lakes and Asda, Rushden/ National World /Google
Costa at Rushden Lakes and Asda, Rushden/ National World /Google

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The first took place in Costa Coffee at Rushden Lakes on Saturday, February 27, between 3.45pm and 5pm, and the second happened in High Street South on Saturday, March 2, at about 4pm.

“A third incident happened inside the Asda supermarket at about 9.30pm, also on March 2.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.”

Quote incident number 24000119378 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.

- Nightingale has been charged with two counts of outraging public decency and one count of indecent exposure in relation to the investigation and appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court on March 4. He will next appear at the same court on March 21.