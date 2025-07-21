Man banned from keeping all animals for 10 years for neglect of horse in Northamptonshire

A man has been banned from keeping all animals for 10 years and given a suspended prison sentence.

Luke Pepper, 27, of Northampton Road, Market Harborough appeared before Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on July 1.

He had pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a bay gelding horse called William by failing to investigate and address the causes of his poor or underweight bodily condition.

He was banned from keeping all animals for 10 years and given a 10 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 15 RAR (Rehabilitation Activity Requirement) days. He was also ordered to pay £750 costs and £154 victim surcharge.

William the horse was in an emaciated condition - his owner Luke Pepper was banned from keeping all animals for 10 years and given a 10 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months/RSPCA

A vet who examined William said in their report: “It is my professional opinion that William has suffered severely for an extended period of time. Emaciation to this degree, in the absence of severe clinical disease accounts for his poor demeanour, exhaustion and depression. His nutritional needs were not met in his current environment.”

In March last year the RSPCA attended a farm in Northamptonshire - along with the police, an independent vet and an officer from World Horse Welfare.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “Inspector Susan Haywood who attended said she was shown 25-year-old William who was 17 hands high. “He had on a torn lightweight rug, which was removed to examine him. He was in a very lean body condition with all the bones of the ribs, hips and spine being easily visible. He had no muscle mass over his body and when she felt down his neck and throat she could feel the bones of the trachea.

"She said in her statement that she had never felt this on a horse before and was really shocked at how poor a condition he was in.”

The offence took place between February 28, 2024 and March 15, 2024, in the vicinity of Naseby with Pepper charged with causing unnecessary to William by failing to investigate and address the causes of his poor or underweight bodily condition, contrary to section 4 subsection 1 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

The RSCPA found the area in which William was being kept had hazards such as broken glass, machinery and tools, which may have caused injury to the horse.

William had no access to any grazing and the hay that had been provided on the floor was stale and had been trodden in and soiled with faeces.

He had a body score of 0.5/5 so was classified as being emaciated, and as such was a ‘serious welfare concern’.

The vet certified William was suffering and he was seized by the police and then taken to a boarding facility for further examination.

Speaking after the case, Inspector Haywood said: “William was in an emaciated condition with minimal body fat covering the bones of his body and his demeanour was subdued.”

Although William spent a year in the RSPCA’s care, his ongoing chronic medical conditions including arthritis and lameness meant that he was continuing to suffer and sadly the decision was made to put him to sleep.

In mitigation the court heard the defendant had some personal difficulties and was a young man - but understands he had done wrong.