Man assaulted at Wellingborough home
The incident took place around midnight
A man was assaulted at a house in Wellingborough by an unknown attacker.
CCTV, dash-cam footage and witnesses are being sought after he was assaulted at an address in Senwick Road between 11.30pm on Friday, September 23, and 12.30am on Saturday, September 24.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man was assaulted by an unknown male, who was white and wearing dark clothing.”
Witnesses should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.