Man assaulted at Wellingborough home

The incident took place around midnight

By Alison Bagley
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:52 am
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:28 pm

A man was assaulted at a house in Wellingborough by an unknown attacker.

CCTV, dash-cam footage and witnesses are being sought after he was assaulted at an address in Senwick Road between 11.30pm on Friday, September 23, and 12.30am on Saturday, September 24.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man was assaulted by an unknown male, who was white and wearing dark clothing.”

Police - file picture

Witnesses should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.