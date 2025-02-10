Man arrested for assault after incident near Rushden Lakes restaurant
The man was later released on police bail pending further enquiries after the incident took place outside the Lago Lounge at Rushden Lakes shopping centre, on the afternoon of Sunday, December 8.
Now, police are asking people who may have information or evidence of the altercation to come forward.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating the incident, which took place at about 2.20pm on December 8, are appealing for anyone who may have captured the incident on mobile phone footage to get in touch.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”