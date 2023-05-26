News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene

Man arrested after laser shone at police helicopter during Wellingborough missing person search

The helicopter was on a search mission
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 26th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested after a laser was shone at a police helicopter in Wellingborough during the hunt for a missing person.

The incident happened last night (May 25) at about 9.20pm, when the National Police Air Service helicopter was called out to help police look for a missing person in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the search, a green laser was pointed in their direction on ‘multiple occasions’.

Police helicopter - file picturePolice helicopter - file picture
Police helicopter - file picture
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Shining a laser at a police helicopter, or indeed any aircraft, is exceptionally dangerous, and we will always pursue action against anyone who makes the reckless decision to do so.”

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the incident who has been bailed pending further enquiries.