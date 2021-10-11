Man arrested after indecent act near Wellingborough bank

The incident happened on Sunday evening

By Alison Bagley
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:58 pm
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:00 pm

A man has been arrested over an 'indecent; act in Wellingborough town centre last night (Sunday).

Northants Police were called to the scene after two girls saw a man behaving indecently near Lloyds Bank in Market Street between 7pm and 7.30pm.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after reports of an incident of indecent behaviour in Market Street, Wellingborough.

"The incident took place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, October 10, when two girls saw a man behaving indecently, near to the Lloyds bank.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen a man acting inappropriately in the Market Street area.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 21000589779."

A 33-year-old man from Wellingborough has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in police custody.