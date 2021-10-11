Man arrested after indecent act near Wellingborough bank

A man has been arrested over an 'indecent; act in Wellingborough town centre last night (Sunday).

Northants Police were called to the scene after two girls saw a man behaving indecently near Lloyds Bank in Market Street between 7pm and 7.30pm.

"The incident took place between 7pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, October 10, when two girls saw a man behaving indecently, near to the Lloyds bank.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen a man acting inappropriately in the Market Street area.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 21000589779."