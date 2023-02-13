Man arrested after car crashes into vehicles parked in Irchester street

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a car crashed into vehicles parked in Station Road, Irchester, before driving off.

The incident took place between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, February 11, when the car, believed to be a white Vauxhall Astra, was involved in the collision and drove off into Arkwright Road, before being abandoned in Saxon Rise.

A 26-year-old man from Wellingborough was later arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicle being abandoned in Saxon Rise and are asking people in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell, and dash-cam footage."