Man and woman in 70s killed in crash on A14 near Thrapston - another driver in hospital

A man and woman in their 70s have died after their car was in collision with another vehicle on the A14, near Thrapston, at the Titchmarsh turn, on Friday, November 10.

The pair were fatally injured at about 9.20pm when the drivers of a Kia Ceed car and a Citroen C1 car were in collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14.

Northants Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact them.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The collision occurred at about 9.20pm when the drivers of a red Kia Ceed car and a white Citroen C1 car were in collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, at the Titchmarsh junction.

“Sadly, the driver of the Kia - a man in his 70s – and his front seat passenger – a woman in her 70s – both died at the scene. The driver of the Citroen – a man in his 30s – was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision itself or either car travelling in the area prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.