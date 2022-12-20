Man, 70, seriously injured after crash near Kettering between A43 and Mawsley

A man in his 70s has been seriously injured following a crash between two cars on the road between Mawsley and the A43.

The incident took place in Mawsley Road when a red Toyota Yaris car travelling towards the A43 collided with a grey BMW M Sport travelling in the opposite direction.

Witnesses are being sought after the Yaris driver was seriously injured.

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The driver of the Yaris – a man in his 70s - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries. The driver of the BMW – a man in his 40s – sustained minor injuries.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage.”

