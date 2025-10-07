Man, 43, charged with attempted arson following attack at Kettering Muslim Community Centre

Arif Ali Rafiq, from Northampton, will appear in court today after being charged with attempted arson at the mosque in Headlands, Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arif, 43, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (October 7).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Arif Ali Rafiq, a British-born Asian man, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The charge relates to an incident on the afternoon of Sunday, October 5, when an attempt was made to set fire to the front door of the mosque."

The centre provides a ‘place of worship and community for Muslims in the area’, and has been a meeting place for the Kettering Muslim Association since it opened in 2008.