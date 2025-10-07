Man, 43, charged with attempted arson following attack at Kettering Muslim Community Centre
Arif, 43, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (October 7).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Arif Ali Rafiq, a British-born Asian man, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life.
“The charge relates to an incident on the afternoon of Sunday, October 5, when an attempt was made to set fire to the front door of the mosque."
The centre provides a ‘place of worship and community for Muslims in the area’, and has been a meeting place for the Kettering Muslim Association since it opened in 2008.