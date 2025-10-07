Man, 43, charged with attempted arson following attack at Kettering Muslim Community Centre

By William Carter
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:10 BST
Arif Ali Rafiq, from Northampton, will appear in court today after being charged with attempted arson at the mosque in Headlands, Kettering.

Arif, 43, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (October 7).

Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Arif Ali Rafiq, a British-born Asian man, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The charge relates to an incident on the afternoon of Sunday, October 5, when an attempt was made to set fire to the front door of the mosque."

The centre provides a ‘place of worship and community for Muslims in the area’, and has been a meeting place for the Kettering Muslim Association since it opened in 2008.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice