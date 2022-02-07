Man, 38, arrested after Wellingborough assault - woman hospitalised with head injuries

A man has been arrested in connection with an early morning assault that left a woman hospitalised and in a 'serious condition'.

The woman was found with head injuries in the Great Park Street area of Wellingborough and was taken to hospital on Sunday, February 6..

Northamptonshire Police officers are looking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between 4.30am and 9am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a woman in Wellingborough.

"In the early hours of Sunday, February 6, a woman was found with head injuries in the Great Park Street area. She was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

"Now, a 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody where he will soon be questioned by detectives.