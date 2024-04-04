Man, 25, remanded in custody following serious incident at retail park in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates charged with seven offences including a serious assault of a police officer.

Parampreet Singh, of Heath Street, Birmingham, is alleged to have wounded the officer with an edged weapon following an incident at a store on the St James Retail Park in Northampton, at about 9.20am on Saturday March 30.

Singh was arrested and subsequently charged with:

Police were called to St James Retail Park in Northampton

• Section 18 – wounding with intent• Assault by beating of an emergency worker• Threatened a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place• Common assault• Criminal damage to property valued under £5,000• Assault by beating• Possession of a controlled Class B drug, namely Amphetamine