Man, 25, charged after Wellingborough stabbing

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in court today charged over the stabbing of a Wellingborough teenager.

Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, of Wellingborough, has been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with an incident in Third Avenue.

The incident took place shortly after 2pm on Saturday, May 21. An-18-year-old man knocked on a door asking for help after being stabbed in the back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third Avenue Wellingborough

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Sterling-Campbell is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday, May 25).”

A 21-year-old man from Wellingborough who was also arrested in connection with an offence of grievous bodily harm has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.