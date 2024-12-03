Make the most of these £1 visits to Santa’s Grotto at the heart of Northampton in the run up to Christmas

Hosted by the Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), the Grotto has been up and running in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre since November 23.

But do not fear – it is not too late to book in for your visit as we approach the big day and here is everything you need to know.

BID was delighted to bring this initiative back to the Grosvenor Centre for another year, and there are another seven dates lined up in which families can visit the Grotto.

Families will get the chance to meet Father Christmas for just £1 per group, and all the money raised from ticket sales will be donated to charity.

Each group will get to meet Santa for five minutes and there will be the opportunity for families to take their own photos.

Every child will receive a gift as part of the experience, and pre-booking on the Northampton BID website is encouraged to avoid disappointment.

Six tickets will be sold per half hour to allow the provision of five minutes with Santa, and the last family to arrive for their session can expect a wait of 25 minutes.

The slots run from 10.30am until 4pm on the following dates, which are the only ones remaining in the run up to Christmas – December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and 23.

It was of great importance to BID to ensure the Grotto was part of Northampton town centre’s Christmas offering once again – as this affordable activity is accessible to all and helps instil the magic of the festive season for families across the town.

For more information and to secure your family’s slot at Santa’s Grotto, visit Northampton BID’s website here.

Take a look at these 8 pictures of the Santa’s Grotto experience in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre…

