‘Major refurbishment’ to mental health facilities set to make ‘huge difference’ to young people across Northampton

The charity has supported more than 2,300 people over the last financial year alone

A “major refurbishment” is being made to the facilities of a mental health charity, which is set to make a “huge difference” to young people across Northampton.

The Lowdown, in Kingswell Street, provides free and confidential support services to those aged 11 to 25 across the county – and has done for more than 34 years.

They believe no young person should experience mental health issues alone and their services include counselling, wellbeing, youth groups, support for members of the LGBTQ+ community, and sexual health advice.

This refurbishment follows the opening of The Lowdown Lounge in December 2022, situated at the back of their Kingswell Street premises. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

From last Friday (January 5), their two storey building was closed for the refurbishment and extension – which will improve what is offered to the many young people they support.

The inside of the building will have a new heating system, wiring and toilets – with the important addition of a disabled toilet and improved disabled access to the building.

An additional four consultation rooms will be introduced, as well as a larger waiting area as the demand for their services has continued to increase.

Sharon Womersley, CEO of the charity, also shared that a youth advisory board has been put together to allow the young people to have a say about the future of The Lowdown.

The Lowdown has supported 2,365 young people over the last financial year alone. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“It has a huge impact in terms of giving young people the responsibility to decide what it looks like,” she said.

The work is set to be complete by the end of July, with the hope that the services will be moved back in by the time the young people go back to education in September.

The Lowdown has supported 2,365 young people alone over the last financial year, and Sharon says they are “really excited about the changes”.

She added: “It’s going to make a huge difference. The youth advisory board has been instrumental to the changes being made, and the young people have grown in confidence with their responsibility.”

The youth groups, mindspace, youth advisory board and young adult socials will remain based at the above location until the entire building reopens.

Counselling sessions, the wellbeing cafe and sexual health services are now based at the University of Northampton’s Innovation Centre in Green Street.

The mindspace wellbeing group, on Wednesday evenings, is a new addition alongside youth groups on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We’re expanding to provide wraparound services,” said Sharon. “Young people can enter at any level. Not everyone needs counselling but may experience social isolation. They can drop in and out.”

With more than three decades supporting youngsters across the town and wider county, the charity prides itself on offering a caring and non-judgemental environment to help them on their journey to positive emotional health and wellbeing.