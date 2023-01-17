Major rail travel disruption between Milton Keynes and Northampton after person is tragically hit by train
All lines are currently closed
National Rail has warned of major travel disruption at peak commuter time after a person was sadly hit by a train between Milton Keynes Central and Rugby this afternoon (Tuesday).
All lines are currently closed and disruption is expected until 6.30pm.
Trains may be cancelled or delayed for up to 70 minutes, say National Rail.
The routes affected from Avanti West Coast are between Edinburgh, Glasgow Central, Blackpool North, Manchester Piccadilly, Liverpool Lime Street, Holyhead, Shrewsbury and London Euston.
Affected routes rom London Northwestern Railway are between Crewe / Birmingham New Street and London Euston.
Rail replacement transport is in operation between Northampton and Watford Junction via Milton Keynes Central.
The incident happed at 15.41 this afternoon.
A National Rail spokesman said: “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat."