A popular pub in Northampton is currently undergoing a major £350,000 refurbishment – here’s when it reopens.

Sir Pickering Phipps, in Wellingborough Road, has temporarily closed down while its owners, the McManus Pub Company, give it a major makeover.

Gary McManus, Managing Director of McManus Pub Company, said, “We’re incredibly proud of our Northampton heritage, and The Phipps has always been a key part of our story. This investment is about looking forward, creating a vibrant, modern venue that reflects how people want to socialise today. We believe now is the perfect time to bring something fresh, energetic, and full of life to Wellingborough Road.”

The pub, which first opened in 1998 and was famously launched by the late Barbara Windsor, will reopen in early December under a new name – The Phipps.

The refurbishment will see the pub redesigned with a central bar, a new menu featuring sharing plates and seasonal dishes, and an updated drinks offering that includes cocktails and a wide range of beers.

A spokeswoman said: “From 7pm every weekend, The Phipps will be turning up the volume with local DJs, live bands, and acoustic artists taking over to deliver big singalongs, happy vibes, and feel-good tracks spanning decades.

“Friday and Saturday nights will be all about music, movement, and high-energy fun, while sports fans can still enjoy every major match and event across big screens all week long.

"Midweek will bring a buzzing social calendar too, with open mic nights, quizzes, and community events, and Sundays are set to become legendary for their hearty, relaxed Sunday lunches."

The spokeswoman added: “Whether it’s cocktails with friends, a pre-match pint, or a weekend that rolls into the early hours, The Phipps is set to be Northampton’s new go-to for good food, great drinks, and unforgettable nights out.”

The revamp will also create 15 new local jobs, with a new team in place ahead of the reopening.

McManus Pub Company is an independent, family-run business that has traded in Northampton for more than 55 years and employs over 200 local staff.