Major plans unveiled to give well-known rock bar in Northampton a 'stylish' and 'fabulous' refurbishment
The owners want to transform the site into a ‘premium drinks-led music venue’
Plans are in the pipeline to give a well-known bar in Northampton town centre a ‘stylish’ refurbishment and turn it into ‘the best music venue in the town’.
The King Billy Rock Bar in Commercial Street is set to undergo a major refurbishment, according to the firm that owns the boozer, Star Pubs and Bars.
An advert on Star Pubs and Bars’ website revealed their vision for the site.
The advert reads: “The King Billy is in the heart of Northampton town centre. Many people work in the centre of town and flock there for nights out. In addition to the circa 4,000 adults living within a ten-minute walk of the pub, the town also attracts a lot of tourists. Being in the town centre, there are several nearby venues, however, the vision for The King Billy will be to be the best music venue in town.
“A fabulous refurbishment will transform The King Billy into a premium drinks-led music venue, that is full of style.
"Inside, the pub will be redecorated throughout the whole ground floor. Other upgrades throughout the pub such as a re-vamped sports area and opening up the ceiling to reveal the mono-pitch roof.
“Outside, the landlords will be upgrading the pub with a redecoration and quirky new signage that will appeal to a wider range of consumers with its new look and feel.”
The well-known pub closed down in November 2020 following the effects brought on by the Covid pandemic but was reopened 18 months later by Martin and Leah Kelly, the pub’s current landlord and landlady.