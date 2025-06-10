Major plans unveiled to allow 800 residential caravans - all paying council tax - to open at holiday park in Northampton

Billing Aquadrome has kicked off major plans to formally create a residential community for more than 800 caravans within the holiday resort – who will all pay council tax.

The park currently hosts 2,100 units – which includes 1,650 static caravans and 450 touring pitches. It already has permission for up to 3,100 static caravans, though parts of the park remain undeveloped.

A section of the park has been unofficially used for residential purposes for many years, and a screening application to West Northamptonshire Council is a first step which could lead to the creation of a formal residential zone - with its residents required to pay council tax.

A spokesman said: “We’re aiming to create a lower density, higher quality environment by upgrading existing infrastructure and developing unused areas. The plan is to deliver 2,400 static caravans – well below the current maximum permitted (3,100).”

The proposal adds therefore adds 297 units to the site. The applicant then seeks to change 823 caravans from holiday to full-time residential use in the north-west section, identified as the lowest flood risk area.

The spokesman said: “This area will be raised to the 1 in 1000 year flood level, lifting homes and access roads out of the flood plain. Open areas will be lowered for balanced cut and fill, increasing flood volume and preventing downstream impact.

“Holiday accommodation will operate March to November and close during higher flood risk winter months. Additional swales and water features will reduce flood risks and provide on-site flood storage, lessening flood impacts on and off site.”

The applicant accepts the move to permanent homes will increase demand for services like police, healthcare, and schools, but say council tax from new residents is expected to offset this.

The spokesman said: “The change would increase the borough’s permanent population, raising demand for services and infrastructure. This demand will be met by increased council tax revenue from the new residents.”

Hundreds of residents are believed to live at Billing Aquadrome for 11 months of the year, staying in hotels for the remaining month to comply with regulations. This means they save hundreds in council tax payments. However, it is understood many do not have another residential address, despite being required to, leaving them with nowhere to go during flooding incidents, with costs largely borne by West Northamptonshire Council and emergency services.

The Billing Aquadrome spokesman added: “The 823 new residential units would provide accommodation for many families. Housing availability, especially affordable housing, greatly impacts health and wellbeing, so there would likely be significant positive effects for residents.”

A target decision date has been set by West Northamptonshire Council for this month, when the council will decide whether an environmental impact assessment is required from Meadow Bay Villages in relation to its plans.

The 120-hectare site, which sits on a floodplain, has suffered multiple major floods over the past five years, causing thousands of evacuations.

In December, major changes were announced after the park flooded four times in 2024 alone.

In response, site owners Meadow Bay partnered with West Northamptonshire Council to redevelop the site, splitting it in two to improve flood resilience and long-term sustainability.

They announced the site will be divided into two areas: most will become a ‘high-quality’ tourist destination, while part will become a separate residential zone.

Geoffrey Smith, CEO of Meadow Bay Villages, said: “The Memorandum of Understanding provides an essential foundation for advancing critical investments in Billing Aquadrome. Flood resilience is our top priority and key to safeguarding the site’s future for the local community, economy, and visitors alike.

“While the MoU is an important first step, success depends on shared commitment to progress these plans.

“Meadow Bay Villages has shown unwavering resolve and financial commitment, demonstrated by significant investments already made. This reflects our proactive approach to environmental challenges while elevating the resort’s overall quality.”