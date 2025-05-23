Major incident declared as emergency services respond to large fire at a recycling warehouse in Rushden

A major incident has been declared as emergency services respond to a large fire at a recycling warehouse in Rushden.

The fire at Monoworld Recycling started shortly before 6.30am on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate, and fire crews have been working since then to prevent the fire from spreading.

A large smoke plume has been issuing from the scene of the fire, so residents nearby are being asked to shut their doors and windows.

As Northants Fire and Rescue crews work at the scene a full evacuation of the affected building, as well as neighbouring industrial premises, has taken place

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Everyone is safely accounted for.

“All roads on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate have been closed while emergency services deal with the incident, and people are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route if commuting.

“Gas to the site has been isolated, and although nearby residents have not yet been affected by this, the Fire Service is working with North Northamptonshire Council and Cadent to mitigate any impact that could affect up to 500 properties nearby.”

Fire crews were called shortly before 6.30am and on arrival found a fire involving a large quantity of plastic at the premises.

The spokesman said: “We currently have 12 fire engines on scene, as well as three aerial appliances, two water bowsers and a high-volume pump.

“We are receiving cross border support from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in dealing with this incident, and we anticipate we will be on scene for the rest of the weekend.”

Area Manager Mick Berry, from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This is a large fire that is having a significant impact on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden.

“A multi-agency decision has been taken to declare a Major Incident, but fire crews are working extremely hard to prevent the fire from spreading and reduce the smoke plume.

“We would urge people to stay away from the site while emergency services deal with this incident and ask nearby residents to close windows and doors due to the large amount of smoke issuing from the site.

“We anticipate that we will be on scene over the rest of the weekend, and we appreciate the impact this is having on local businesses on the estate and would like to thank them for their patience.”

As part of the multi-agency response North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has supporting Northampton Fire and Rescue Service and working to ‘minimise impacts’.

A spokeswoman for NNC said: “For safety reasons, gas supplies to the site have been isolated. Initially it was thought that this could also affect supply to up to 500 residential properties nearby.

“However, supply has not been affected to this point and the Fire Service are working with Cadent to monitor the situation.

“Residents are urged to stay away from the site, keep windows and doors closed and people are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route if commuting.”