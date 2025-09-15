Major housing developments among latest planning applications for Northampton and surrounding area

A series of new planning applications – including two large-scale housing developments – have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council.

One of the largest schemes is for land north east of Buckingham Road in Deanshanger, where developers are seeking outline permission for up to 190 homes. The proposals include affordable housing, a new roundabout at the junction of the A422 and Buckingham Road, and associated highway works. All other details, such as landscaping and layout, would be decided at a later stage.

A separate outline application has also been lodged for up to 220 homes south of Paddock View, Old Stratford. The plans set out provision for affordable housing, highways improvements, public open space, children’s play areas, walking routes and drainage infrastructure.

Elsewhere, several smaller-scale projects have been put forward. These include:

Library picture (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Little Brington – demolition of outbuildings at The Green, Nobottle Road, to make way for a single-storey rear extension, replacement windows and a rebuilt garage.

Northampton town centre – enabling and remediation works at the St Peter’s Waterside development site.

Nether Heyford – change of use for 7 Church Street from a private home into a café or coffee shop, including a new ground floor window.

Clare Street, Northampton – demolition of three army reserve training buildings at the Territorial Army Centre, to be replaced with modular facilities for army cadets.

Thornby – listed building consent to install an electric vehicle charger on the external wall of a property in Stonehouse Mews, Welford Road.

Quinton – demolition of sheds at 2 Manor Cottages, with plans for a new single-storey garage, outbuilding and boundary wall.

Grafton Regis – permission in principle sought for a single self-build home on land north east of Northampton Road.

All applications can be viewed on the council’s website at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/applications. Members of the public have 21 days from the date of publication to submit their comments, excluding bank holidays.