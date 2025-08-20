Major food chain confirmed for Rushden Lakes as all signs point to another fast food brand coming soon

Renovations are underway at Rushden Lakes to bring Wingstop to the shopping complex, confirming the brand’s first location in Northamptonshire.

The signs at the front of Rushden Lakes advertising its offerings has been updated to include the fast food giant.

The unit formerly occupied by Hopmaster between TGI Fridays and Zizzi has been vacant for some time but is now being renovated to feature new signage, confirming that Wingstop will take up a space in the west terrace.

The confirmation comes after job listings for a new assistant manager were posted online, fueling speculation that the shopping complex would be the latest to house the brand which is becoming more prevalent in the UK in recent years.

Wingstop now features on the signage at the front of Rushden Lakes, as well as a partially-obscured logo which all-but confirms Wendy's is also coming soon

The brand’s first store in the UK opened in October in Shaftesbury Avenue, London, and since then has expanded to 59 locations across the country.

Wingstop’s closest location to Northamptonshire is in Milton Keynes, which opened in July last year.

While the presence of Wingstop is confirmed with renovations underway, the signage at the front of Rushden Lakes also features a partly-obscured logo for a new brand, which looks to be for Wendy’s, strongly suggesting that it, too, will be opening at the drive-in shopping centre in the future.

Like Wingstop, job listings for Wendy’s at Rushden Lakes were posted online, however the covering of the brand’s logo on the entrance sign as well as the lack of any indication of its location within Rushden Lakes mean this is still unconfirmed.

Rushden Lakes has been contacted for comment.