‘Major confidence boost’: Food and Drink Awards praised for kickstarting young people’s careers

Following the launch of this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards, the initiative has been praised for “boosting the confidence” of young people.

When this newspaper attended the launch of the Awards at Silverstone Circuit on Monday (March 20), it was very apparent that people at all stages of their career benefit from winning – but particularly young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We spoke to Bilal Ismail, a Northampton College student who was awarded the top spot in the ‘student of the year’ category last year.

Tia Echo Morris and Bilal Ismail, last year's gold winners in the 'student of the year' category.

As a newly qualified chef working at the Hilton in Silverstone, he shared the benefits that winning has had on kickstarting his career.

Bilal, who was only 18 when he became an award-winning chef, said: “At first, it was a shock to win but it was nice to feel a sense of appreciation – because the hard work of chefs is behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s nice that people care about the work we do.

“Winning was a big boost in confidence. I’ve been invited to different restaurants because of it, and it has opened up opportunities for me to learn more in new settings.”

When asked what he would say to other students thinking of getting involved, Bilal said: “Definitely go for it, it’s all an experience and if you get anything out of it – whether that’s winning gold, silver or bronze – it’s a boost in confidence.”

The Food and Drink Awards team work closely with the University of Northampton, who are sponsoring a new award category this year as part of their wider engagement with the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivna Reic, head of events, tourism and hospitality at the University of Northampton, said: “We’re always trying to support and inspire young people to consider building careers in these industries.

“Winning an award is really, really important for a student. It’s affirming, makes them realise they are good at what they do, and it’s about building that confidence.

“It makes them think about moving to the next level and encourages them to keep pushing for it.”