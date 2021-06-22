Main route in and out of Northampton town centre closed following burst water main
Traffic is being diverted via Kingsley side roads on Tuesday morning
One of the main routes in and out of Northampton town centre is closed on Tuesday morning.
Kettering Road is blocked through Kingsley following reports of overnight flooding due to a burst water main.
A stretch of road between the White Elephant junction and Kenmuir Avenue is closed with traffic being diverted away from Kingsley Front via side roads.
Anglian Water confirmed some residents in the area may be experiencing very low water pressure as a result of the burst water main.
A spokesman said the supplier does not expect any households to lose supply completely and engineers hope to have the issue fixed by around noon on Tuesday.