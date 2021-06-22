Main route in and out of Northampton town centre closed following burst water main

Part of Kettering Road is closed following reports of flooding on Tuesday morning

One of the main routes in and out of Northampton town centre is closed on Tuesday morning.

Kettering Road is blocked through Kingsley following reports of overnight flooding due to a burst water main.

A stretch of road between the White Elephant junction and Kenmuir Avenue is closed with traffic being diverted away from Kingsley Front via side roads.

Anglian Water confirmed some residents in the area may be experiencing very low water pressure as a result of the burst water main.