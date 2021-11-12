Main road through Wellingborough village to close for resurfacing works

Road closed

The main road through a Wellingborough village will face closures from Monday (November 15) for resurfacing works.

Main Road, Wilby, will be closed between the A509 (Sainsbury’s roundabout) and the 30mph limit near the Doddington Road junction on Mondays to Fridays between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Access will be allowed for residents and those visiting local businesses, including the Horseshoe and George pubs, under supervision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works are due for completion by early December.

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “This work is important and, whilst we always try and minimise disruption with large-scale resurfacing works, we appreciate that road closures can be disruptive. As such, we keep the closures to off-peak hours, where possible.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while the scheme is taking place and would also encourage people to allow a little extra time for their journeys if they can. We ask drivers to follow the signed diversion routes.”

The Stagecoach-run X4 bus will be affected and the service will be diverted (using the A45) and not run through Wilby village or High Street, Earls Barton, when work is taking place between 9.30am and 3.30pm. During these hours, Wilby service users will be able to pick up the service outside Sainsburys, while Earls Barton residents can catch the bus from Main Street in the village. Outside these hours the bus will take the usual route.

Although works are due for completion by early December, they may be affected by bad weather. If this does happen works may need to take place at weekends.