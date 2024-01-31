News you can trust since 1931
Magistrates fine woman, 81, over lorry crash on busy dual carriageway near Northampton

Vehicle collided after Kia Pacanto cut across lane, court told
Published 31st Jan 2024, 13:27 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 13:57 GMT
Magistrates fined an 81-year-old woman for causing a smash between two lorries by veering across a busy dual carriageway near Northampton.

According to court documents Denise Smith, of Wildern Lane, East Hunsbury, was behind the wheel of a Kia Picanto on the Towcester bypass on July 4, 2023. It was alleged she was driving in the right hand lane and overtook one lorry before cutting sharply across the lorry to make a left turn.

That caused the lorry to brake sharply to avoid Smith’s vehicle, resulting in a second lorry colliding with its rear causing significant damage and slight injury.

Smith did not appear for a hearing at Wellingborough Magistrates Court on January 22 and entered no plea. She was found guilty in her absence, fined £440 and ordered to pay a total of £286 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.