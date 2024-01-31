Magistrates fine woman, 81, over lorry crash on busy dual carriageway near Northampton

Magistrates fined Denise Smith, aged 81, for causing a lorry crash on the A43 Towcester bypass, near Northampton

Magistrates fined an 81-year-old woman for causing a smash between two lorries by veering across a busy dual carriageway near Northampton.

According to court documents Denise Smith, of Wildern Lane, East Hunsbury, was behind the wheel of a Kia Picanto on the Towcester bypass on July 4, 2023. It was alleged she was driving in the right hand lane and overtook one lorry before cutting sharply across the lorry to make a left turn.

That caused the lorry to brake sharply to avoid Smith’s vehicle, resulting in a second lorry colliding with its rear causing significant damage and slight injury.