‘Magical’ and free annual day festival set to go ahead at Northampton park this weekend

An annual day festival, described by the organiser as “magical” and “inclusive”, is set to go ahead this weekend at a Northampton park – and is free for everyone to attend.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner was first set up 16 years ago at the Roadmender, for people with a range of disabilities.

The organisation hosts four ‘club nights’ a year, and an annual festival at Abington Park.

This year's festival will run from midday until 5.30pm on Sunday, September 17 at The Bandstand in Abington Park.

This year’s festival is planned for Sunday (September 17) and although it is a music festival run with and for disabled individuals, it is open for all to enjoy.

At the ‘Wonderland Tea Party’, there will be two stages for bands, DJs and performers, stalls, rides, inflatables, an animal petting corner, craft tents, food and refreshments, chill out and sensory spaces, a tea party, free parking and fully accessible facilities – including a signer on stage.

The festival will run from midday until 5.30pm at The Bandstand in Abington Park, and there is something for people of all ages.

A number of local day services have been invited along to raise awareness of the important work they do. These include Spectrum, Canto, Sabrina Sparkles, Sweetbee, Workbridge, Suncare, and Phab, which will all have stalls.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner was first founded by Christine Whiley in 2007, when she and her daughter – radio DJ and presenter Jo Whiley – had been to an exhibition in London about disability. Photo: Annie Bee Portrait.

The Old Bakehouse Antiques Centre, described as a “marvellous group of friends” who raise money for The Rockin’ Roadrunner throughout the year, will be in attendance.

This is also the same for the Motor Neurone Group, who hold their annual fun run in conjunction with the organisation.

The final groups and businesses you can expect to see there are Friends of Abington Park, Vogue Future Living, and a new company called ‘Omeo’ showcasing their cutting edge wheelchairs – which appeared on Dragon’s Den.

Finally, there will be performances from The Cube, Born to Perform, Dance With a Difference, Elvis (aka Paul), Six Feet Apart, Daisy Chain, Performing Rooms, and Charlie Blackwell.

The event will be opened with a performance from a choir, with Six Feet Apart to perform in the early afternoon and Daisy Chain to end the event with their finale.

The Rockin’ Roadrunner was first founded by Christine Whiley in January 2007, when she and her daughter – radio DJ and presenter Jo Whiley – had been to an exhibition in London about disability.

A group of young people, all with disabilities, did a performance they both enjoyed and the pair attended one of their club nights in Islington to see what they were all about.

Christine says she thought they were “amazing” and it made her wonder why there was nothing like that to exist in Northampton.

As time went on after the visit, she gathered a group of people and they paid a visit to all the nightclubs in Northampton.

Describing the Roadmender as “absolutely perfect”, the day it reopened Christine says she was “down there like a shot” to snap up the venue for what she had in mind.

“Our aim is to give our users the best night of their lives in a safe and friendly club environment,” she said.

Though the team had no idea how many people would turn up when it was founded more than 16 years ago, they have consistently maintained around 250 people at each event.

Talking about the annual festival at Abington Park, Christine shared that she and her fellow organiser, Maria Broome, set it up around eight years ago.

They are aided by chairman Nikki Clare, treasurer Lesley Moody, and the rest of the club’s committee.

“None of this would be possible without an army of volunteers who help all day, starting at 7am,” said Christine.

3,000 people typically attend the “fully inclusive” festival, as they have come to expect it on the same Sunday in September each year.

The organisers are hoping for good weather and anticipate a good turnout, with how many people have expressed interest in attending.

“It’s magical,” said Christine. “It’s lovely to see such a mix of people. It’s a joyful experience. You look around and see so many people enjoying themselves and mingling.”

The event would not be possible without its sponsors, which include the Lottery Community Fund, West Northamptonshire Council, Inspiration FM, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, The Old Bakehouse Antiques, and the Roadmender.