M1 crawling for FIVE MILES southbound following smash between Northampton and Milton Keynes

A smash is causing queues and delays on the M1 through Northamptonshire on Monday afternoon

Traffic is crawling for five miles on the M1 southbound from Northampton after a crash near Milton Keynes at Monday lunchtime (July 5).

A lorry and car are reported to be involved in the smash near to Newport Pagnell Services.

Highways England is warning those heading south from junction 15 face delays of up to 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are queues at the junction 15 southbound exit slip as drivers attempt to avoid the congestion and on the A45 as others struggle to join the motorway.