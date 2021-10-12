Lunchtime queues on M1 past Northampton following smash

Traffic crawling for three miles with delays on on motorway and A43 from Towcester

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 12:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 12:50 pm
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M1 northbound past Northampton

Lunchtime traffic is crawling on the M1 northbound past Northampton following a crash on Tuesday (October 12).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

National Highways reported a shunt where the entry slip road meets the main carriageway at junction 15A just before noon.

Sensors show traffic crawling for three miles back to junction 15 with queues building on both the M1 and the A43 from Towcester.

NorthamptonA43Towcester