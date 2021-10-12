Lunchtime queues on M1 past Northampton following smash
Traffic crawling for three miles with delays on on motorway and A43 from Towcester
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 12:49 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 12:50 pm
Lunchtime traffic is crawling on the M1 northbound past Northampton following a crash on Tuesday (October 12).
National Highways reported a shunt where the entry slip road meets the main carriageway at junction 15A just before noon.
Sensors show traffic crawling for three miles back to junction 15 with queues building on both the M1 and the A43 from Towcester.