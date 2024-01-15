Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lucky dad from Luton has bagged an incredible house in Somerset worth over £3,000,000 and £100,000 in cash after entering the Omaze prize draw in aid of the RSPCA.

Michael Maher, 53, now has a new home with six bedrooms, and a tennis court, surrounded by lush greenery and woodlands. Michael and his wife, Amanda, have lived in their rented home on the outskirts of the town for eight years with their teenage son and daughter.

He said: “I had a call from Omaze saying I'd won a prize – obviously I was intrigued but my daughter was somewhat sceptical and told me not to get too excited as I've probably only won a toaster.

Winner Michael with his wife, Amanda, outside their new home. Picture: Omaze

"Luckily for me it turned out to be a £3 million pound house – that also happens to come with a toaster!”

Michael and his family celebrated with a curry at a pub. He added: “It was your average Friday night really, apart from the fact we’d just become millionaires!”

The idyllic property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. And Michael could be a multi-millionaire if he decides to sell the house, or could get between £6,000 and £8,000 a month on the rental market.

Despite the huge win, he’s determined to keep his children grounded. He explained: “My son and daughter asked us if they can quit their Saturday jobs now that we own a mansion – we said absolutely not, we want them to stay grounded. Going from a rented house in Luton to owning a six-bedroom house in the countryside is just mind blowing.

“This house is truly spectacular in real life, the open plan kitchen and living area is spot on for us and the garden is just incredible, it's so big we’ll have to put a bell on our dog otherwise we might lose him!”

Michael joked: “We have family all over the world and plenty of room for them to come and stay now, if we decide to give them the address that is!”

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Somerset, also raised £3,500,000 for the RSPCA, the oldest and biggest animal welfare charity in the UK.

Chris Sherwood, RSPCA chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the Omaze house draw has raised an incredible £3,5000,000 for the RSPCA in just six weeks. As we enter our 200th year, this will help our frontline teams rescue animals at a time when the charity has seen abandonment and neglect reports sadly reach a three-year high."

James Oakes from Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is delighted that Michael and his family have won this beautiful home in Somerset, whilst also contributing to the £3,500,000 raised for the RSPCA - our biggest ever raise for a charity partner.”

Michael continued: “We’ve been working towards owning our own property again – this win means that dream has now come true, and our family’s future is secure.