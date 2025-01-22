Lovely surprise for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need with huge donation of dog food

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 16:55 BST
A charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals each year has been surprised with a generous donation of dog food.

Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, was delighted to receive the special delivery this week.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “We had a lovely surprise yesterday as Butchers pet food sent us a huge pallet of dog food as a kind donation.

"This is the preferred food for our dogs so lots of happy dogs and kennel workers.”

A huge pallet of dog food has been donated to Animals In Need

Animals In Need has been rescuing and re-homing animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years.

The team is always busy and the past 12 months were no different with countless rescues taking place across the county.

In total, last year saw 1,838 wildlife admissions and more than 660 animals and birds re-homed to new owners.

For more information about Animals In Need and its work across the county, visit its website.

