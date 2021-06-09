Lorry and car involved in Wednesday morning smash on A45 at Northampton

One lane is blocked heading from Barnes Meadow to Riverside

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 11:13 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 11:14 am
One lane is blocked just after the Barnes Meadow flyover following Wednesday morning's smash

A crash involving a lorry and car has shut one lane on the A45 at Northampton on Wednesday morning (June 9).

AA Travel is reporting delays of two miles heading eastbound towards Riverside from the A428 and Barnes Meadow flyover turnoff with the inside lane blocked.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the crash was reported at 9.51am but recovery work is expected to take until early-afternoon..