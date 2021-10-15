Lorry and car involved in smash on A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton
Drivers advised to avoid area, buses diverted following crash westbound near Esso garage
Friday, 15th October 2021, 12:29 pm
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 12:30 pm
One lane is closed on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton following a crash mid-morning on Friday (October 15).
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed a car and a lorry were involved in the smash westbound, just before the Esso Garage near Ecton.
There are no reports of injuries but drivers are being advised to avoid the area while recovery work goes on.
Bus operator Stagecoach tweeted that some journeys on its X4 route between Corby and Northampton are being diverted through Earls Barton.