Looking back at 75 photo memories of Wicksteed Park's rides, events and Wicky Bear

The new season starts this weekend
By Alison Bagley
Published 31st Mar 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 16:09 BST

Wicksteed Park has provided the perfect place for families to go and enjoy the outdoors – with something for everyone whatever their age.

Attractions come and go – skatepark, swimming pool, velodrome, golf course and the popular pirate ship firm favourites.

Slides, swings, boating and picnics have provided incredible fresh air fun enjoyed by lucky Northamptonshire residents for more than a century.

And the family-friendly park can still be accessed and enjoyed for free thanks to founder Charles Wicksteed.

Wicksteed Park teddy bear chain world record attempt 2013

1. Wicksteed Park - looking back at memories of the popular Kettering destination

Wicksteed Park teddy bear chain world record attempt 2013 Photo: Tony Waugh

Wicksteed Park Founder Charles Wicksteed with his dog Jerry

2. Wicksteed Park - looking back at memories of the popular Kettering destination

Wicksteed Park Founder Charles Wicksteed with his dog Jerry Photo: Wicksteed

James Acaster filming at Wicksteed Park with Wicky Bear in 2022

3. Wicksteed Park - looking back at memories of the popular Kettering destination

James Acaster filming at Wicksteed Park with Wicky Bear in 2022 Photo: ALISON BAGLEY

Lady of the Lake train passes the lake in the 1950s Wicksteed Park/National World

4. Wicksteed Park - looking back at memories of the popular Kettering destination

Lady of the Lake train passes the lake in the 1950s Wicksteed Park/National World Photo: Northants Telegraph Retro

